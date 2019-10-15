Fabula Taps Tracy Ryerson As Head of North American Office

EXCLUSIVE: Fabula, producer of Oscar-winning film A Fantastic Woman, has tapped Tracy Ryerson as Head of Film & TV of the company’s North American office. In her role, Ryerson is responsible for overseeing Fabula’s foray into English language features and TV, as well as managing the company’s first-look deal with global TV producer Fremantle.

“We met with many qualified candidates but Tracy stood out immediately. We’re incredibly excited about her unique sensibility and look forward to having her on the team” said Fabula co-founder Juan de Dios Larraín.

Prior to starting at Fabula, Ryerson worked as Head of TV for Rare Birds Productions, the prodco of actors Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, under the company’s deal with Warner Bros. TV. Ryerson previously served stints with Hollywood veterans Caryn Mandabach and before that, Jerry Weintraub, where she worked on projects such as Peaky Blinders, Oceans 13, Westworld, Nancy Drew and Tarzan.

Ryerson officially began her duties back in March 2019. She will be working with Andrew Hevia, Fabula’s Vice President of Film and TV in the North American office and based out of Los Angeles.

“I’m overjoyed to be working with such talented and fearless storytellers” said Ryerson. “Every Fabula project I’ve seen is both beautiful and dangerous and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to add to the incredible projects the company has already made. I’m also very excited to lean into my Latin roots and help bring diverse voices forward.”

Fabula’s latest film, Ema, directed by company co-founder Pablo Larrain and starring Gael Garcial Bernal just premiered at Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. Up next for Larrain is Stephen King’s adaptation of Lisey’s Story with Bad Robot, WBTV and Apple.