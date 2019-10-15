‘Evil’: Tony Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins CBS’ Supernatural Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Renée Elise Goldsberry, a 2016 Tony Award winner for her much-lauded performance in Broadway’s Hamilton, is set for a multi-episode arc in CBS’ supernatural drama Evil, from The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King.

Written and executive produced by the Kings, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Goldsberry will play Renee Harris, a dynamic, hard-driving attorney who works for the Catholic Church. She has a past connection with David: She’s the sister of his late girlfriend Julia.

The Kings executive produce with Liz Glotzer, president of the Kings’ King Size Prods.

The actress broke big time onto the Broadway scene when she originated the role of Angelica Schuyler, sister-in-law to the title character in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash musical Hamilton. Goldsberry won the 2016 Tony Award for Featured Actress in a Musical, among other theater awards, and appeared on the Grammy-winning Hamilton cast album.

Goldsberry will be seen on the big screen next month with a role in Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, co-starring Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell. The film had its premiere at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, and then screened at both the Toronto and BFI London fests. A24 releases theatrically Nov. 15.

On TV, Goldsberry is perhaps best known for playing Quellcrist Falconer in Netflix’s Altered Carbon (Season 2 is set for 2020), the sci-fi series based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel. Other film credits include The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Sisters, and Every Secret Thing, among others, while TV credits include The Good Wife, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Get Down and the “Original Cast Album: Co-op” episode of Documentary Now. She was twice Daytime Emmy-nominated for her role on the ABC soap One Life to Live.

