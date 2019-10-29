‘Evil’ Heads To Brazil After CBS Studios International Strikes Deal With SVOD Globoplay

Evil is heading to Brazil after CBS Studios International struck a deal with Globoplay.

Robert and Michelle King’s psychological mystery will launch on TV Globo’s SVOD service on November 1.

This comes after the CBS drama, which stars stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp, was renewed for a second season.

Boosted by a delayed viewing bump, Evil is averaging more than 7.1 million viewers in Nielsen Live+7. The thriller drama will wrap its 13-episode first season on January 30.

Evil examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Michelle King, Robert King and Liz Glotzer are executive producers for CBS Television Studios and King Size Productions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Globoplay as the latest licensee of this sophisticated new drama series,” said Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales for CBS Studios International. “Evil’s intriguing storylines coupled with its lineup of outstanding creative talent, both on- and off-screen, have created high demand around the world for this premium drama, and we’re excited to bring it to Brazilian audiences.”