Black List Screenwriter Evan Mirzai Signs With Brillstein, Launches House Of M Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and producer Evan Mirzai, who has been featured four times on the Black List has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners. While doing so, Mirzai launched House of M, his new production banner that will focus on producing features and TV projects in both the scripted and unscripted space as well as short-form digital content.

The first project will be his new feature sci-fi action spec Bad Ass and Blind Eye. Details about the script are being kept under wraps but it is will have political overtones with a comedic bite. The story will be conceived as an overall world and there is a plan for the project to spill into different mediums as a transmedia property. Mirzai has currently entered a pact with producer Daniel Alter’s Altered Reality banner to publish a comic book series based on Bad Ass and Blind Eye. Alter is also attached to produce the feature spec and is developing an animated series component with Mirzai based on the IP. The project is currently out to directors before being exposed.

House of M is currently developing feature and TV projects that are in various stages of production.

With his brother Shea Mizrai, Evan made his debut as an Executive Producer on the Nat Geo event series Origins: The Journey of Humankind. He also co-wrote Ultra for Sony and Will Smith and penned the comedy Bum Deal starring Tone Bell and David Alan Grier.

Mirzai continues to be repped by SGSBC.