Abramorama To Kick Off L.A.-Set Prep Football Docu ‘The All-Americans’, Acquires ‘#FemalePleasure’; Uncork’d Pacts For ‘2050’

Abramorama has acquired theatrical rights to The All-Americans, a feature documentary from first-time director Billy McMillin about Los Angeles’ East L.A. Classic, the annual high school football game between rivals Garfield and Roosevelt High Schools. Recording artist and actress Becky G serves as an executive producer on this feature-length doc from Delirio Films. It follows four students seeking glory on the field while grappling with personal obstacles and striving to make sense of their community’s place in today’s America. The pic, which is being backed by Nike, is slated for a theatrical release across the country timed to the annual East L.A. Classic November 8. Producers are Rafael Marmor and Christopher Leggett. Check out the trailer below.

***

Abramorama has acquired U.S. theatrical rights to #FemalePleasure and will release the Barbara Miller documentary beginning Friday at the Village East in New York City. The pic portrays five courageous, smart and self-determined women — Deborah Feldman, Leyla Hussein, Rokudenashiko, Doris Wagner and Vithika Yadav — who break the silence imposed by their archaic-patriarch societies and religious communities in the fight for sexual liberation and autonomy for women. There is a high price: they all have experienced public defamation, threats and prosecutions and have been excommunicated by the societies in which they grew up.

The film from Mons Veneris, Das Kollektiv Fur Audiovisuelle Werke and Indi Film is produced by Philip Delaquis and executive produced by Walter Kamm, Ellen Ringier, Roswitha Shild and Melanie Winiger.

Here’s the trailer:

***

“2050” Hewes Pictures

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to 2050, a fantasy drama from Butterfly Chasers starring Dean Cain, Stormi Maya (Hustlers), Stefanie Bloom and David Vaughn, who also produced. Directed by Princeton Holt and based on a screenplay by Brian Ackley, the plot follows a married video game developer who discovers a warehouse that customizes sexy, fully functional androids for human companionship. Hope Blackstock, Jace Nicole, Shannone Holt, Jonathan Ercolino and Chris Riquinha also star. 2050 will get a 10-city day-and-date theatrical release via Anerke along with its VOD and DVD rollout in January 2020. The deal was negotiated by the film’s sales agency Hewes Pictures, Anerke and Uncork’d president Keith Leopard.