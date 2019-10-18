‘Escape Room 2’: Sony Sets Lead Cast For Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has unveiled the new cast members for Escape Room 2, the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that opened earlier this year. Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), as well as previously reported Isabelle Fuhrman are set to star opposite returnees Taylor Russell and Logan Miller.

Adam Robitel is on board to direct the followup, which was penned by Bragi F. Schut. Neal H. Moritz is producing

The first installment followed six strangers (played by Russell, Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani, Jay Ellis and Tyler Labine) who find themselves in a maze of deadly rooms, and must use their wits to find the clues or die. The film opened domestically with $18.2 million and has made over $155 million worldwide.

The studio is keeping a lid on plot details for Escape Room 2, which is slated to hit theaters August 2020.

Roden is repped by 360 and Paradigm; Moore by CAA, Calli Company, and Del, Shaw, Moonves; Cocquerel by Management 360, CAA, and Shanahan Management; Olivero by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Mavrick Artists, and attorney Dave Feldman.