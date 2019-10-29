Errol Barnett Tapped As CBS News National Correspondent

Errol Barnett has been named national correspondent at CBS News, based in New York, reporting for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning, and the digital streaming service CBSN.

Barnett, who joined CBS News in 2016 as a correspondent based in Washington, recently was the only network journalist to fly through Hurricane Dorian as it stalled over the Bahamas. He also landed an exclusive interview with the mother of a 9-year-old boy in Illinois who was charged with murdering five relatives.

In his tenure at the network, he also covered President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi. He also covered the White House beat on weekends, and served as fill-in anchor on CBS Weekend News, CBS This Morning: Saturday, and CBSN.

Before joining CBS News, Barnett was at CNN, where he anchored weekday editions of CNN Newsroom, and was a general assignment correspondent to Johannesburg, South Africa and to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as a midday anchor. He was a part of the CNN team that won a Peabody in 2011 for coverage of the Arab Spring.

He also hosted the CNN International series Inside Africa, and he reported from 22 countries on the continent, including Madagascar, Senegal, and Tunisia.