Eric André, Tiffany Haddish & Michaela Conlin Orion Comedy ‘Bad Trip’ Travels To Spring 2020

EXCLUSIVE:  The Eric André Show EP and director Kitao Sakurai’s next movie Bad Trip from Orion Pictures/Bron Creative will now open on April 24, 2020. Pic was originally dated for Oct. 25, 2019 nationwide.

Eric André, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Conlin and Lil Rel Howery of Uncle Drew and Get Out also stars.

The hidden camera comedy from the producers of Jackass and Bad Grandpa follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip and pull zany inventive pranks, while pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.  Pic is from the minds of Dan Curry, Kitao Sakurai, and André, who also produces with Jeff Tremaine, Dave Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer.

Michaela Conlin

Conlin, who is a new addition to the project, plays Maria. She’s Larry’s (André’s) high school crush. Conlin has a recurring arc in Alan Ball’s HBO series Here, Now as well as Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network series Yellowstone. Conlin played Angela Montenegro in the Fox Emmy-nominated series Bones . Feature credits include D.J. Caruso’s The Dissappointments Room; Baby, Baby, Baby with Adrianne Palicki, and Disney’s Enchanted. She is repped by Mosaic, APA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Bron Creative just had a great weekend at the box office with the MGM/UAR animated feature hit The Addams Family which rang up $30.3M in second place, beating Paramount/Skydance Media’s Will Smith movie Gemini Man which made $20.6M in third.

