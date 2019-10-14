eOne Inks First-Look Film & TV Deal With Former Management 360 Exec Ben Forkner

Entertainment One (eOne) has signed Ben Forkner to a first-look deal on all film, scripted and unscripted television, and new media projects. Forkner previously served as the President of Motion Picture Production at Management 360 where he worked with clients on matters relating to intellectual property, film and television development, financing, and production.

The first project under Forkner’s new deal will be the sci-fi thriller, Salvation Day, a feature adaptation based on the novel by geo-physicist turned novelist Kali Wallace. Karl Gajdusek, who co-wrote The King’s Man prequel with Matthew Vaughn, is attached to adapt the screenplay.

Set aboard an abandoned spaceship where a lethal virus is awoken, the story centers on a strong young woman fighting for a better world—ready to blow up the system—who comes to question everything she believes in. It’s about the thin line that can separate idealism and radicalism, that separates a freedom fighter from a terrorist.

Forkner has a full plate already with recent straight-to-series order from Showtime on Ripley as executive producer. It’s based on the novel series by The Talented Mr. Ripley author Patricia Highsmith. He also produced the upcoming sequel to the horror film, The Gallows, to be released by Lionsgate this October, and is a producer on Universal’s Cowboy Ninja Viking, with Chris Pratt, and New Regency’s Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Forkner is repped by Ginsburg Daniels. Gajdusek, who also wrote the forthcoming Netflix crime thriller The Last Days of American Crime, starring Edgar Ramirez, is repped Management 360 and Verve. Wallace is with Foundry Literary + Media and Sloss Law.