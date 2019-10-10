Endemol Shine International Chief Executive Cathy Payne To Leave Company After Nearly Three Decades

Endemol Shine International chief Cathy Payne is to depart after nearly thirty years affiliated to the company.

Payne, who is Chief Executive of Endemol Shine International is set to depart in 2020. She told her team, who are preparing for Mipcom earlier today.

She has been in her current role since 2015 and was Chief Executive of Endemol Worldwide Distribution since June 2009. Before that she was Chief Executive of Southern Star International, before Endemol acquired it.

She said, “This has not been an easy decision, but I knew that I wanted 2020 to bring a brand new challenge. I would like to thank Sophie and Wim for being understanding of this when I let them know some months back. And my biggest thanks go to the team. As a Sales team, and Group of colleagues, there is no-one to match you all, my only focus however now is only MIPCOM next week and closing out 2019 to be our biggest possible and to help with the transition. I know I can rely on everyone’s support and teamwork to achieve that over the next week and coming months, and that there will be plenty of occasions to say goodbye properly when it comes to it.”

Sophie Turner Laing, CEO Endemol Shine Group added, “Cathy is a simply brilliant sales leader and her contribution has been beyond exceptional. But I’m also respectful of her wishes for a new challenge. As you will all expect, she has been singularly focused on wanting to see us through this upcoming MIPCOM and year end. So, full tributes will be on ice…but just for now.”