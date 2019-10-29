Endeavor Global Marketing Rebrands As 160over90, Taking Name Of Acquired Firm

Endeavor Global Marketing has rebranded as 160over90, adopting the name of the Philadelphia-based agency it acquired in 2018.

The marketing unit’s client roster includes AB InBev, Audi, Dick’s Sporting Goods, HSBC, Lightlife, Marriott International and Visa, served from offices in several cities around the world. About 800 employees work at 160over90, spanning the areas of advertising, branding, experiential, brand partnerships, PR and communications.

Endeavor reportedly paid about $200 million to acquire 160over90, adding that deal to the acquisitions of Catalyst, Clifford French, Fusion, IMG Live and RED. At the time of the 160over90 deal, the company was owned by Searchlight Capital Partners and was handling branding and marketing for colleges, sports teams and brands, among them the Philadelphia Eagles, Ferrari, UCLA and Under Armour. Through its purchase of IMG several years ago, Endeavor has become a top-tier player in the sports business.

In a statement, Endeavor called the rebranding “the natural next step in our agency’s evolution.” Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John and Global Marketing President Ed Horne opted for 160over90, which is a reference to elevated blood pressure. The new name, the company said, “refers to the excitement and emotional response that we want all out work to elicit.”