Endeavor Content Acquires ‘The Wall’ & ‘Spin the Wheel’ Producer Glassman Media

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content is making a move in the unscripted TV space with the acquisition of Andrew Glassman’s Los Angeles-based production company Glassman Media. The company behind such non-scripted series as The Wall and Spin the Wheel, will continue to operate independently, with founder and President Andrew Glassman remaining in his role overseeing the company.

No financial details are being revealed but sources are pegging the value of the deal at more than $60 million. The pact was negotiated before Endeavor Content parent Endeavor’s push for an IPO last month, which the company ultimately shelved.

“Andrew has created hit after hit of non-scripted series that have a unique ability to connect with audiences around the world,” said Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. “We are excited to partner with Andrew and see what innovative concept he comes up with next.”

Glassman Media created the Fox gameshow Spin the Wheel in partnership with Justin Timberlake’s Tennman Productions, and hosted by Dax Shepard. Currently awaiting word on a Season 2 renewal, Spin the Wheel debuted in June and ranked as as Fox’s highest rated new unscripted series this past summer.

Previously Glassman Media developed NBC’s game show The Wall, produced in partnership with LeBron James and his Spring Hill Entertainment. The Wall, which has aired two seasons on NBC with Chris Hardwick as host and EP, was the winner of the 2018 C21 Media award for Best Studio gameshow format, the NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough award, and was named “Format of the Year” by K7 Media. It has aired in more than 25 territories and premieres in the UK on BBC this fall.

Glassman Media is also in production on a seventh season of digital TV channel INSP’s series The Cowboy Way and just completed a spinoff series, The Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, starring country superstar Trace Adkins, which premieres this fall.

Glassman Media’s previous series credits include ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars, CMT’s dating franchise Sweet Home Alabama, as well as NBC’s Average Joe and Three Wishes, which starred Amy Grant.

Andrew Glassman founded the company in 2001 following a career as an Emmy-winning investigative broadcast journalist during which he appeared on-air at NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and local NBC-owned stations WCAU Philadelphia and WNBC in New York.

“This has been a dream job and dream company for me thanks to the people I have worked alongside — wonderful and appreciated colleagues and partners, who are all about taking creative chances,” said Glassman. “I am thankful and grateful for everything we have built together. Endeavor Content has been a great partner already, and I am thrilled to join their team for this new and exciting chapter together.”

Non-scripted Endeavor Content projects include Being Serena and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show, available on Amazon.

Glassman Media would boost the unscripted presence and capabilities of Endeavor Content whose original series portfolio has been dominated by premium scripted content. On the scripted side, the indie studio, a sibling to agency WME, has a venture with Peter Chernin and has backed Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44.

Nick Southgate of Imagine Capital and attorney Glen Mastroberte of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Glassman on the deal. Glassman is repped by attorney Joel McKuin of McKuin Frankel Whitehead.