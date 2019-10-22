Endeavor Audio Upfront: Podcasts With Parker Posey, WWE’s Corey Graves, Producers Dick Wolf & Adam Levine, More

Endeavor Audio held its inaugural upfront tonight at the Neuehouse in New York to discuss its upcoming podcast slate. Among the projects are a fictional series produced by Dick Wolf, a docuseries from Adam Levine’s 222 Productions and a WWE-produced podcast with Corey Graves.

Among the projects discussed were Hunted, a fiction series starring Parker Posey from Wolf Entertainment about the U.S. marshals dedicated to capturing the country’s most dangerous fugitives. The logline: When four convicts escape from a maximum-security prison, Deputy Marshal Emily Barnes (Posey) is called in to pursue them on one of the most treacherous and violent manhunts in U.S. history.

Levine’s 222 Entertainment is behind American Jihadi, which explores the deep moral dilemma of journalist Christof Putzel as he navigates a budding friendship with one of the FBI’s Most Wanted terrorists, Omar Hammami.

WWE star Graves hosts After the Bell, from WWE Podcast Network, which will premiere on October 30 with guest Triple H.

Also announced was Factorious, an upcoming trivia game show podcast Cleve Keller & Dave Noll of Keller/Noll (Chopped). Matt Iseman (America Ninja Warrior) is the host.

The night was emcee’d by Cipha Sounds of Endeavor Audio’s Juan Ep podcast.