Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The End of the F***ing World’: Tim Key Joins Cast, Premiere Date Set For Season 2 Of C4/Netflix Drama

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Joker' Beats 'Venom' For Best Monday Ever In October With $9.7M

Read the full story

‘The End of the F***ing World’: Tim Key Joins Cast, Premiere Date Set For Season 2 Of C4/Netflix Drama

The End of the F**king World
Tim Key (Gus) Channel 4

Tim Key, who is best known for playing sidekick Simon in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, is joining the cast of The End of the F***ing World for season two of the Channel 4/Netflix drama.

Key will play motel owner Gus in the new series, which will launch in the UK on Channel 4 on Monday 4 November at 10PM, with the entire season being uploaded to streaming service All4 soon after.

Adapted by Charlie Covell (Burn Burn Burn) and produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions, Emmy-nominated The End of the F***ing World is a darkly comic road trip tale.

It follows James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, Penny Dreadful) – a self-proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two teenagers embark on a road trip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can.

Executive producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell. The producer is Jenny Frayn.

Channel 4 also provided a first look at The End of the F***ing World‘s second season, publishing a picture of Alyssa in a wedding dress standing outside a cafe.

End of the World
Channel 4
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad