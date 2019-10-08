‘The End of the F***ing World’: Tim Key Joins Cast, Premiere Date Set For Season 2 Of C4/Netflix Drama

Tim Key, who is best known for playing sidekick Simon in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, is joining the cast of The End of the F***ing World for season two of the Channel 4/Netflix drama.

Key will play motel owner Gus in the new series, which will launch in the UK on Channel 4 on Monday 4 November at 10PM, with the entire season being uploaded to streaming service All4 soon after.

Adapted by Charlie Covell (Burn Burn Burn) and produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions, Emmy-nominated The End of the F***ing World is a darkly comic road trip tale.

It follows James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, Penny Dreadful) – a self-proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two teenagers embark on a road trip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can.

Executive producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell. The producer is Jenny Frayn.

Channel 4 also provided a first look at The End of the F***ing World‘s second season, publishing a picture of Alyssa in a wedding dress standing outside a cafe.