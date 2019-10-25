Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley Film Finds Its Priscilla Presley In Netflix ‘The Society’ Actress Olivia DeJonge

EXCLUSIVE: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie at Warner Bros. has cast Australian actress Olivia DeJonge in the role of his wife Priscilla Presley.

This May 1967 photo of Elvis Presley and his new bride Priscilla cutting the cake at their wedding reception in Las Vegas. AP

Priscilla Ann Presley nee Wagner, was originally born in Brooklyn, NY. She was married to Presley from 1967 to 1973 and was the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), the company that turned the King of Rock n’ Roll’s mansion, Graceland, into one of the top tourist attractions in the United States. Priscilla met Elvis during his army career in 1959 where he became smitten with her despite the fact that she was 14 and he 24. They had a seven-and-half year courtship. She lived with Elvis as early as 1963 at Graceland with the King promising Priscilla’s parents that he’d marry her. At one point when rumors broke about Elvis’ affairs, Priscilla’s father threatened to have Elvis charged under the Mann Act which entailed “taking a minor across state lines for sexual purposes”. Lisa Marie was their only daughter, and the couple divorced in 1972.

Luhrmann, who is known to have a keen eye for discovering new faces, stated, “Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She’s an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s Elvis.”

The untitled drama covers the seminal legend’s growth from dirt poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film will shoot early next year in Queensland, Australia. The story will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.

DeJonge joins Austin Butler who is playing The King of Rock n’ Roll and Tom Hanks who plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

DeJonge has worked consistently in her native Australia and is known for her performances in such movies as M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit, The Sisterhood of the Night, Better Watch Out, and this year’s Stray Dolls, which premiered in the U.S. at the Tribeca Film Festival. On television, she starred in the Netflix series The Society as Elle Tomkins, TNT’s Will and Hiding.

Luhrmann wrote the screenplay with Craig Pearce. Luhrmann will also produce, alongside multiple-Oscar winner Catherine Martin (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!), who will once again serve as production designer and costume designer on the film, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will executive produce.

Production will have the support of the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland and the Australian Government’s Producer Offset program.

DeJonge is repped by CAA, KTM Artist Group, and Independent Management Company.