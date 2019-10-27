Elton John Cancels Indianapolis Concert After Mother-In-Law’s Death, Says He Feels “Extremely Unwell”

Elton John took to Instagram Saturday to say that he is postponing his concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The news comes a day after the death of his mother-in-law Gladys Furnish.

To my dear fans in Indianapolis, it is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @bankerslifefieldhouse tonight,” John wrote on Instagram. “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 26th 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding. xx”

On Friday, John’s husband David Furnish posted a photo of his mother and the news her death on Instagram saying, “Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother. She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side.”

John recently made a surprise appearance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles after a screening of Rocket Man alongside Taron Egerton, who plays him in the film. The two performed “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, an original song from the film.

There hasn’t been news on whether or not future dates of the “Elton John Farewell Tour” will be affected by the postponement of the Indianapolis date.