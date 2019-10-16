Elizabeth Warren’s Debate Debut As Dems’ Frontrunner Brings Near Low Viewership For CNN

The fourth showdown between contenders for Donald Trump's job had a new spotlight on cable news last night

Elizabeth Warren and CNN were both in the political spotlight with last night’s latest Democratic debate on the cable newser, yet fireworks were at a minimum for the most part.

Now the frontrunner in most polls, the Massachusetts Senator took jabs and swipes from the likes of Senator Kamala Harris over Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, Mayor Pete Buttigieg over her Medicare For All plan and ex-Vice-President Joe Biden in a compliment that came out all wrong.

Back in the thick of things just two weeks after having a heart attack, Senator Bernie Sanders made damn sure to replant his progressive flag to show the 11 youngsters on stage at Ohio’s Otterbein University how its down old school style.

Being the fourth debate that the expansive group of candidates have had this primary season so far and over four months before the first vote is cast in the opening salvo of the Iowa caucuses, there was a lot of the, to quote Bernie, “same old same old.”

The same could not said for the ratings

Snaring 8.3 million viewers, the CNN and New York Times hosted shindig was the second least watched debate so far.

Last night’s three-hour run on the Jeff Zucker-led outlet was down 22% from the last time CNN hosted a Dems debate back on July 31 in what was Night 2 of a two-part event. In fact, the only debate to do worse than last night and its record number of candidates was the first night of the last CNN aired debate. That Sanders and Warren-led camp fire of 10 contenders snagged 8.2 million viewers for the WarnerMedia-owned outlet.

It’s broadcast apples to cable avocados, but obviously last night was nowhere near the best ever Dems debate result of the 18.1 million who tuned into to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo hosted event of June 27 – which was the second night of the first yak fest of the season and the debut of then frontrunner Joe Biden.

And it was way way below the all time debate high of the the 24 million that tuned in for the former Celebrity Apprentice host and his fellow Republicans’ first debate back in 2015. A fact that ratings obsessed Donald Trump didn’t have the numbers to reference last night when he went on social media but will certainly note now:

You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

In the news demo of Adults 25-54, last night’s 8 – 11 PM ET gathering had 2.4 million viewers, which is a 20% drop from the last CNN fronted debate. Digitally, the debate had an impressive 9.2 million live streams, drawing from the CNN site, the NYT site and Facebook. The latter, like Twitter, was the subject of some debate during the debate in terms of the Mark Zuckerberg founded company taking ads that are decidedly full of falsehoods.

The next debate is set for November 20 on MSNBC – they might want fireworks.