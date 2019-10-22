‘Lost’ Actress Elizabeth Mitchell Signs With APA

Elizabeth Mitchell, who most recently wrapped starring roles in writer-director Elle Callahan’s indie feature Witch Hunt, and as Ellen Burstyn’s strong-willed daughter in director Michael Lembeck’s feature comedy Never Too Late, has signed with APA.

Mitchell is perhaps best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Dr. Juliet Carlson on six seasons of J.J. Abrams’ ABC series, Lost.

Her other television credits include a recent season-long arc as a Methodist pastor on Syfy’s The Expanse. She starred opposite Donald Sutherland in the Netflix drama Crossing Lines; re-teamed with Abrams on the NBC drama Revolution; and portrayed the Snow Queen in the “Frozen” storyline of ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

Additionally, she played Teresa Earnhardt opposite Barry Pepper in the ESPN original movie 3: The Dale Earnhardt Story. She portrayed Erica Evans in ABC’s alien invasion mini-series V; and played Gia’s girlfriend opposite Angelina Jolie in the HBO’s Gia.

Among her feature film credits, Mitchell recently played the lead in director Ben Hickernell’s indie thriller, The Buried Girl. She starred opposite Frank Grillo in Universal’s The Purge: Election Year for Jason Blum; played Mrs. Clause opposite Tim Allen in the last two installments of Disney’s The Santa Clause franchise; and starred alongside Dennis Quaid in New Line’s time-travelling drama, Frequency.

Mitchell is also repped by LINK Entertainment.