Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kurt Sutter Fully Exits ‘Mayans MC’ After Internal Dust-Up

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Stephen Colbert Extends CBS 'Late Show' Deal To August 2023 (Exclusive)

Read the full story

‘Party Of Five’ Adds Elizabeth Grullon In Recurring Role; Cara Santana Joins ‘Vida’

Elizabeth Grullon and Cara Santana Courtesy of Joseph Le Talent Agency; Vision PR

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Grullon is set to join Freeform’s Party of Five reboot in a recurring role.

Grullon will step into the role of Sully, an activist that crosses paths with Lucia (Emily Tosta) and becomes an inspiration to her cause. She is the latest to join the cast after Deadline exclusively reported that Garcia and Sol Rodriguez were also joining the  Freeform family drama in recurring roles.

The original Party of Five premiered in 1994 and followed the Salinger siblings whose parents died in a car crash. The new series comes from Sony Pictures Television and retells the story through a modern-day lens, chronicling the Acosta children, bound by adversity, as they navigate daily struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The Acosta family is played by Brandon Larracuente, Emilio Acosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola.

The new iteration of Party of Five comes from original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.

Grullon is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Luber Roklin.

Starz’s Vida is adding Cara Santana to the drama in a recurring role for the upcoming third season. She plays ‘Zoe’, the trouble-causing ex of Emma’s (Mishel Prada) lover Nico (Roberta Colindrez). Santana was previously a guest star during the second season of the series from Tanya Saracho.

Santana can be seen in the upcoming feature Steps which she wrote and stars alongside Jesse Metcalfe, who will direct. Based on true events, Steps follows the intertwined lives of six people through three decades struggling with addiction and their fight for recovery. She can also be seen in the forthcoming Kurt, Be the Light and the Detective. In addition, she appears in the Facebook Watch series The Real Bros of Simi Valley.

She is repped by Gersh.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad