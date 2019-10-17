‘Party Of Five’ Adds Elizabeth Grullon In Recurring Role; Cara Santana Joins ‘Vida’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Grullon is set to join Freeform’s Party of Five reboot in a recurring role.

Grullon will step into the role of Sully, an activist that crosses paths with Lucia (Emily Tosta) and becomes an inspiration to her cause. She is the latest to join the cast after Deadline exclusively reported that Garcia and Sol Rodriguez were also joining the Freeform family drama in recurring roles.

The original Party of Five premiered in 1994 and followed the Salinger siblings whose parents died in a car crash. The new series comes from Sony Pictures Television and retells the story through a modern-day lens, chronicling the Acosta children, bound by adversity, as they navigate daily struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The Acosta family is played by Brandon Larracuente, Emilio Acosta, Niko Guardado, Elle Paris Legaspi, Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola.

Related Story Starz Warns Comcast Xfinity Customers Of Potential December Blackout - Update

The new iteration of Party of Five comes from original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.

Grullon is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Luber Roklin.

Starz’s Vida is adding Cara Santana to the drama in a recurring role for the upcoming third season. She plays ‘Zoe’, the trouble-causing ex of Emma’s (Mishel Prada) lover Nico (Roberta Colindrez). Santana was previously a guest star during the second season of the series from Tanya Saracho.

Santana can be seen in the upcoming feature Steps which she wrote and stars alongside Jesse Metcalfe, who will direct. Based on true events, Steps follows the intertwined lives of six people through three decades struggling with addiction and their fight for recovery. She can also be seen in the forthcoming Kurt, Be the Light and the Detective. In addition, she appears in the Facebook Watch series The Real Bros of Simi Valley.

She is repped by Gersh.