Elizabeth Grave & Tamara Woolfork Join Sony’s Stage 6 Films In Exec Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s label Stage 6 Films has hired Elizabeth Grave and Tamara Woolfork as SVP of Production and Development and SVP of Business Affairs respectively, under the studio’s Worldwide Acquisitions division. The announcement today was made by Stage 6 co-heads Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz.

In a joint statement, Helfand and Matukewicz said, “Tamara and Elizabeth are two powerhouse executives whose prolific experience and knowledge fully supports our goal to be allies to independent filmmakers in diverse theatrical storytelling, both large and small.”

Prior to her new post at Sony, Grave served as SVP of Production and Development at Lost City, an independent production company and financier, where she produced the Netflix original film Desperados, starring Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Lamorne Morris. Her other producing credits include Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, directed by Andre Ovredal from a story by Guillermo del Toro, as well as Tanya Wexler’s Buffaloed, with Zoey Deutch, and Drake Doremus’ Newness, starring Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa.

The move marks a return to Sony for Woolfork who, earlier in her career, negotiated talent and licensing deals as VP of Business Affairs for Sony Pictures Television. She most recently served as the head of Business & Legal Affairs for Universal Brand Development, where she led an international legal team supporting the ancillary exploitation of theatrical brands such as the Despicable Me and Minions franchise. Woolfork got her start as production counsel for live-action theatrical films at The Walt Disney Company and also worked as the Director of Business Affairs for Warner Bros. Feature Animation.

Stage 6 Films’ upcoming release slate includes The Grudge reboot starring Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir, and Greyhound starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay.