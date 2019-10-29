Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae & Mindy Kaling Set New Comedy Series At HBO Max

HBO Max is unveiling its arsenal of content on WarnerMedia Day, including three comedy projects that will add to TV’s inclusive landscape with diverse stories guided by three women — two of them women of color. During its presentation Tuesday, HBO Max revealed it is developing DC Super Hero High from Elizabeth Banks and Rap Sh*t (working title) from Issa Rae, and has made a straight-to-series order for College Girls (working title) from Mindy Kaling who will write and be showrunner.

“Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, in a release timed to the news.

Added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV: “These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences.”

Banks, who produced Shrill on Hulu, is set to executive produce DC Super Hero High, a half-hour comedy that follows a group of students experiencing the fun and drama of adolescence at a boarding school for gifted kids. These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC superheroes.

The series will be produced by Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, based on the characters from DC. Brownstone’s Banks and Max Handelman (Shrill, Pitch Perfect) are executive producers, along with writer Scott Weinger (Fuller House), John D. Beck (Disjointed, Fuller House) and Ron Hart (Disjointed, According to Jim). Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder (Shrill) will serve as co-executive producer.

Rae (Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show) looks to to continue her momentum with the half-hour series Rap Sh*t, which follows a female rap group from outside Miami trying to make it in the music industry. The series will be executive produced by Rae and Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions, as well as Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Dolls) for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae is writing the pilot.

Rounding out the trio of comedies is College Girls, which Kaling will write and showrun. The 13-episode half-hour, single-camera comedy follows three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

The straight-to-series order stems from Kaling’s exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros Television Group inked earlier this year to develop, write, and produce new projects. The new series will be produced by Kaling International in association with WBTV, with Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein serving as executive producers.

