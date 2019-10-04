‘Elite’: Netflix Renews Spanish Teen Thriller For Third Season, Adds New Cast

Netflix has renewed Spanish teen thriller drama Elite for a third season.

Netflix announced the recommission on Twitter and said the Spanish original has already wrapped filming, with the new season dropping in 2020.

Described as “effervescent, uninhibited and sensual,” the soapy teen series follows the intrigue at Las Encinas, an exclusive boarding school in Spain. It is made by Zeta Audiovisual, which has offices in Barcelona, Madrid and Seville.

Netflix

As well as announcing Elite‘s renewal, Netflix said Leïti Sène (Poison) and Sergio Momo (Rescue Under Fire) will join a cast that includes Danna Paola, Itzan Escamilla and Miguel Bernardeau.

Elite was created and written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.