Elisabeth Moss Circles Taika Waititi’s Fox Searchlight Movie ‘Next Goal Wins’

Deadline

The Handmaid’s Tale actress is in talks to join Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Winshis next production for Fox Searchlight following Jojo Rabbit which opens on Oct. 18.

Elisabeth Moss would be joining Michael Fassbender in the project based on the 2014 British soccer documentary which was originally directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

That doc follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners. The pic made its world premiere at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival and won Best Documentary at the British Independent Film Awards that year. Waititi is adapting the feature with Iain Morris. Imaginarium Productions’ Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish optioned the rights to the documentary Next Goal Wins in 2015 and brought it to Waititi who then brought on Garrett Basch to produce. Fassbender is to play the coach in Next Goal Wins. 

THR had the news.

