Elisabeth Moss And Randall Park To Be Honored At Hawaii International Film Festival

Elisabeth Moss and Randall Park will be getting a taste of the aloha spirit at the Hawaii International Film Festival. The two actors will be honored at the 39th edition of the fest. Moss is set to receive the Halekulani Career Achievement Award while Park will receive the Halekulani Maverick Award. The two will join previously announced honorees iconic director John Woo and Australian journalist Stan Grant. HIFF takes place November 7-17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Halekulani Career Achievement Award is given to an artist who has reached the career pinnacles very few have achieved via industry awards and accolades and a body of work that is known globally. Moss is in good company, joining past recipients actress Moon So-ri (The Handmaiden, Oasis), Bill Pullman (Independence Day, The Ballad of Lefty Brown), Maggie Cheung (In The Mood For Love). The Emmy-winning actress from The Handmaid’s Tale is also known for her role in the critically acclaimed series Mad Men as well as the miniseries Top of the Lake. She received rave reviews for her role in the Alex Ross Perry film Her Smell, which she also produced. She can next be seen in the Universal/Blumhouse reboot of the classic monster movie The Invisible Man and the upcoming Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch.

Park will receive the Halekulani Maverick Award, which is given to an international cinema artist who has a unique and eclectic career trajectory, contributing to international cinema and the filmed arts in an innovative way. The Fresh Off the Boat actor joins the ranks of previous recipients Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians), actor Tadanobu Asano (Thor, Ichi the Killer) actor/director Simon Baker (Breath, The Mentalist) and Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot). Park also starred in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe opposite Ali Wong. His previous credits also include The Interview, Veep as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp. He recently launched the production company Imminent Collision with creative partners Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. He will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo in the upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision.

HIFF has also added more titles to their lineup, which can be read below.