Edgar Ramírez Says ‘Yes’ To Jennifer Garner Family Movie ‘Yes Day’

EXCLUSIVE: The double Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor who played Gianni Versace in FX’s lauded limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story has boarded Jennifer Garner’s Netflix movie Yes Day.

Edgar Ramírez will play Carlos, the husband to Garner’s character, Allison Torres. He joins Jenna Ortega who we announced is playing Katie Torres, their daughter.

Adapted by Justin Malen (Office Christmas Party), Yes Day is based on the children’s book by Tom Lichtenheld and Amy Krouse Rosenthal. The concept revolves around parents attempting to make it through an entire day by only saying “yes” to their children’s requests, a tradition Garner practices with her own children. With Miguel Arteta (Like a Boss) attached as director, the film is produced by Garner, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Nicole King, Adam Marshall, Mark Moran and Daniel Rappaport. Entertainment 360 and Grey Matter Productions are also producing.

Ramírez has starred in an impressive number of pics such as David O. Russell’s Joy, Gold opposite Matthew McConaughey, The Girl on the Train, Netflix’s Bright, and Hands of Stone as boxer Robert Duran, a pic which made its world premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Next year is quite busy for the Venezuelan actor: He stars in Olivier Assayas’ Wasp Network, which premiered at the Venice Film festival, about five Cuban political prisoners who were imprisoned by the United States since the late 1990s on charges of espionage and murder. Ramírez is also starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and Simon Kinberg’s spy thriller 355 as well as the Jesse Eisenberg Marcel Marceau movie Resistance from Hands of Stone filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz.

Ramírez was nominated for a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy in the supporting limited series category for FX’s Versace. He was also nominated for both trophies for his lead actor work in the miniseries Carlos about Venezuelan revolutionary Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, who founded a worldwide terrorist organization and raided the 1975 OPEC meeting.

