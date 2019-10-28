‘Dynasty’ Casts Elaine Hendrix As The New Alexis For CW Soap

The Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll star is joining the reboot in the role that Joan Collins made must watch TV way back in the day

Every generation deserves its own Alexis Carrington in one way or another, and now the latest version of Dynasty has Elaine Hendrix to wear the clawing crown first made infamous by Joan Collins.

The Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll alum is joining the CW reboot of the Aaron Spelling primetime soap as the vengeful matriarch of sorts. Hendrix will be taking over the role first launched in this Dynasty by former Desperate Housewife Nicollette Sheridan and temporarily played by Elizabeth Gilles, who also portrays Fallon Carrington on the show and is a S&D&R&R vet too. Recently cast in the upcoming The Country Club feature, The Parent Trap actor will be a series regular as the perpetually scheming Alexis on Dynasty.

As one would expect from such a change on such a show as Dynasty, character arch details are scant but we are assured that Hendrix’s Alexis is back in Atlanta with some serious scores she wants to settle – which is kind of Dynasty in a bottle, isn’t it?

Now in its third season, the saga of the ultra-rich Carrington clan has seen a number of changes in the past year. As names and faces shifted and were recast on one side of the camera, original Dynasty showrunner Sallie Patrick exited after Season 2 to be replaced by Josh Reims for Season 3. “On the showrunner front, Sallie ran the show for two seasons on a 22-episode model,” EP Josh Schwartz assured the TCA this summer. “It was always her plan to pass the baton after a couple of seasons. Josh is an excellent and experienced showrunner.”

Having just wrapped Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals upcoming Southern Gothic mystery series Paradise Lost, the busy Hendrix is also in Logan Marshall Green’s directorial debut film Adopt A Highway. The Ethan Hawke co-starrer is out in in theaters and on VOD and digital on November 1.

Hendrix is represented by Innovative Artists, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.