‘Dynasty’: Daniella Alonso Upped To Series Regular In Cristal Role; Michael Michele, Sam Underwood, Adam Huber Also Promoted

We’ll be seeing more of Cristal Jennings in the third season of the CW’s Dynasty. Daniella Alonso, who joined the series in a recasting in July, has been promoted to series regular for season 3, which premieres tonight. Additionally, recurring actors Michael Michele, who plays Dominique Devereaux, Sam Underwood, who portrays Adam Carrington, and Adam Huber, who plays Liam, all will be series regulars in the new season.

Dynasty has gone through major casting changes over the past two seasons. One of the original leads, Nathalie Kelley, departed at the end of Season 1. The role of Cristal was recast with Ana Brenda Contreras, who was replaced with Alonso as the series headed into season 3. Additionally, Elizabeth Gillies recently took over the role of Alexis from Nicollette Sheridan.

The new season also gets underway with new showrunner Josh Reims, who was upped to exec producer and showrunner at the end of Season 2 after Sallie Patrick, who developed the reboot with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, stepped down as showrunner. Patrick remains as an executive producer.

A modernized reboot of the 1980s primetime soap of the same name, the series follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

For the third season the Carrington family will face the unknown on all fronts. Dealing with the fallout from the startling second season finale, Fallon is surrounded by a host of rivals looking to destroy her, the most wicked of which is her own brother, Adam (Underwood), who takes the idea of “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level of crazy. At the same time, Fallon and Liam (Huber) attempt to keep their romance sane, but secrets and skeletons from her closet will make that more difficult than ever.

After a year of “me” time, Blake (Grant Show) will jump back in the game, ruthlessly determined to reclaim what’s rightfully his: the family company Fallon sold out from under him. The only problem is that the newest Colby in town, Blake’s half-sister Dominique (Michele), is here to stay and she isn’t backing down from a fight over what’s rightfully hers, either. Meanwhile, Sammy Jo (Rafael De La Fuente) enters an exhilarating phase of the upper-class life, but amongst the thrills of his newfound freedom, there will be dangers lurking.

Alonso recently recurred on The Fix, The Resident and Criminal Minds.

Michele, known for her starring roles in ER and Homicide: Life on the Street, was a series regular on Fox’s Star and recurred on OWN’s Queen Sugar. On the film side, she was seen in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, opposite Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. She also is an executive producer on Fox’s The Moodys holiday event comedy series.

Underwood recently wrapped a lead role in the feature film The Drummer opposite Danny Glover. He recently shot a series regular role on Fear the Walking Dead, and starred opposite Kevin Bacon in Fox’s The Following.

Huber’s additional credits include Fox’s New Girl, MTV’s Awkward, Lifetime’s UnREAL: The Faith Diaries, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and NBC’s The Good Place. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.