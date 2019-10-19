Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Confirms ‘Black Adam’ Is On His Slate For 2020

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed his long-awaited turn as DC’s Black Adam will start filming in 2020.

Black Adam is Shazam’s arch-nemesis and a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Johnson was to play the character in the first movie before the parties decided he warranted his own pic, and he came aboard in January 2017.

The project has since been in and out of development, with Johnson even offered the role of Shazam! before deciding to stick with Teth-Adam.

Shazam! was a hit when it bowed in April, grossing $362.7 million worldwide, with a sequel already in the works.

Johnson responded to an image of a sculptor’s model of what he’d look like as Teth, on Twitter. “Very cool man, thank you. Amazing detail. This project has been with me for over 10yrs🖤⚡️ Production begins this July. Appreciate the support.”

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo is producing Black Adam with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; the two companies also teamed on Jungle Cruise, which is slated for a July 24, 2020 release. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo.

Collet-Serra is repped by CAA.