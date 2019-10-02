‘Dublin Murders’: BBC Sets Premiere Date For Crime Drama Picked Up By Starz

BBC One is set to premiere its Sarah Phelps-written crime drama Dublin Murders on October 14 at 9PM.

The eight-episode series has been picked up by Starz in the U.S. and is adapted from Tana French’s first two novels in the Dublin Murder Squad crime series – In The Woods and The Likeness.

The atmospheric, psychological thriller, which was made by Euston Films, Element Pictures and Veritas Entertainment, is adapted by creator and writer Phelps, who has reimagined Agatha Christie stories And Then There Were None and The ABC Murders for the BBC.

Filmed in Belfast and Dublin, Dublin Murders stars Killian Scott (C.B. Strike) and Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful) as detectives dispatched to investigate a child’s murder, who find a community caught between old and new Ireland.

Dublin Murders will also air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada in 2019, as well as on StarzPlay in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Fremantle is handling all other rights and territories.