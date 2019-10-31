Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

British Independent Film Awards: ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ Leads Nominations – Full List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Dream Horse’ First Look: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis Star In Race Horse Drama

PHOTO: Brian (Owen Teale), Nerys (Di Botcher), Jan (Toni Collette), Howard (Damian Lewis) and Maldwyn (Anthony O’Donnell) in Euros Lyn’s 'Dream Horse' Kerry Brown

Here’s a first look at Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in Dream Horse, Euros Lyn’s story of a cleaner and bartender (Colette) who recruits her husband and a local accountant to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal – which they name Dream Alliance.

Cornerstone Films is handling sales and has now almost sold out the project, inking a multi-territory deal with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. As we revealed in Cannes, Bleecker Street and Topic Studios jointly acquired U.S. rights, while Warner Bros has UK.

New deals have also been done for Germany (Welt Kino), Switzerland (Impuls), Japan (Hakuhodo DY music & pictures) and Airlines (Terry Steine). Sony has the rest of the world excluding Canada, Italy and France, which remain on the table.

The project is in post-production. Katherine Butler is producing for Raw with Tracy O’Riordan. Neil McKay wrote the screenplay. Film4 developed the movie and is funding with Ingenious Media and Ffilm Cymru Wales.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad