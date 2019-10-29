Drake Doremus’ Shailene Woodley Movie ‘Endings, Beginnings’ Picked Up By Samuel Goldwyn

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that the North American rights for Drake Doremus’ CJ Entertainment movie Endings, Beginnings was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The pic, starring two-time Golden Globe nominee and Divergent franchisestar Shailene Woodley, 50 Shades of Grey‘s Jamie Dornan, Avengers star Sebastian Stan, Matthew Gray Gubler (500 Days of Summer) Lindsay Sloane (Horrible Bosses) and Kyra Sedgwick (TV’s The Closer), made its world premiere at TIFF back in September.

Woodley plays Daphne, a thirty-something woman in present-day Los Angeles, who navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.

Endings, Beginnings was produced by CJ Entertainment’s Francis Chung, Robert George and Doremus, and co-produced by Fred Lee. Doremus and Jardine Libaire wrote the pic.

“Samuel Goldwyn Films has a long history of supporting independent filmmakers and their passion for this film is all we could have hoped for,” said Doremus.

“We’re very proud of this movie and to see Drake’s vision come to life so viscerally. Having the great team at Samuel Goldwyn introduce this modern relatable love story to audiences nationwide is something we’re really excited about,” Chung added.

“I saw Drake Doremus’ film Like Crazy when it premiered at Sundance, and I’ve looked forward to working with him since then. Drake and his all-star cast create an intriguing story with powerful performances, and we’re excited to bring this film to audiences,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films boss Peter Goldwyn. Like Crazy won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2011.

The deal for Endings, Beginnings was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group and Adam Mehr at Pryor Cashman on behalf of the filmmakers with Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales excluding Asia, with CJ Entertainment handling sales in Asia.