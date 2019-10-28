Click to Skip Ad
‘Dracula’ Trailer: BBC & Netlflix Reveal Gruesome First Look At Horror Reboot In Time For Halloween

The BBC has lifted the coffin lid on the first teaser trailer for Dracula, its co-production with Netflix from the makers of Sherlock.

The three-part series, which stars Claes Bang as Count Dracula, is written by Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and produced by Hartswood Films.

The series, which finished filming in August, is inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel and will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy.

In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London, and judging by the teaser, the series will be full of gruesome nastiness that will not be for the faint of heart.

The trailer features blood-spattered letters, a fly in an eyeball, loose fingernails, and Bang whispering menacingly to a terrified victim: “Try and stay calm, you’re doing very well.”

Jonny Campbell (Westworld), Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) and Paul McGuigan (Sherlock) direct the series. Gatiss, Moffat and Sue Vertue executive produce for Hartswood, Ben Irving for the BBC, and it will be handled by Larry Tanz and Carolyn Newman for Netflix.

Dracula will air on BBC One in the UK and Netflix around the world.

