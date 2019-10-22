Dplay: Discovery Launches Free Streamer In The UK & Ireland

Discovery is launching its ad-funded streaming service Dplay in the UK and Ireland this week.

The streamer will be stocked with content from Discovery’s free-to-air portfolio of channels and will feature shows including Quest Red’s Katie Price: My Crazy Life, made by ITV Studios’ MultiStory Media, and Cineflix Productions’ Salvage Hunters, which airs on Quest.

Dplay will also include shows from Really and Home, the former UKTV channels Discovery took control of earlier this year. This includes the likes of Ghost Adventures and Helicopter ER.

Dplay is now available in 10 global markets, with other territories including Norway, Spain and Japan. The service is available through a web browser or on Android and Apple.

James Gibbons, EVP, general manager UK, Ireland & ANZ at Discovery UK, said: “The launch of dplay is the next step in our strategy to deliver to British audiences the best real-life entertainment, whenever and wherever they want it. The free streaming service will also increase opportunities for advertisers to engage with audiences across multiple platforms.”