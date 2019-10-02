Donald Trump’s Reaction To Nancy Pelosi & Adam Schiff Press Conference: “Bullsh*t”

Just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) commanded media attention for a Capitol Hill press conference, President Donald Trump vented, calling their impeachment inquiry “Bullsh*t.”

Trump, who was watching their appearance before a packed gallery of reporters, wrote, “The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Trump’s outburst was one of many he’s made after Pelosi announced last week that she is launching an impeachment inquiry over the president’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine. Trump asked the president to conduct an investigation into Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 election, and his son Hunter, who was a director of a Ukrainian gas company when his father was vice president. Trump’s phone call compelled an intelligence community whistleblower to file a complaint.

Pelosi and Schiff tried to project somber tones as they answered questions about the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi emphasized that the framers of the Constitution were particularly wary of foreign interference in U.S. elections, and told reporters, “Having an investigation to impeach a president is not anything to be joyful about.”

Pelosi noted that “There’s no requirement that there be a floor vote. … And by the way, there are some Republicans that are very nervous about our bringing that vote to the floor,” she said.

Schiff said that if the Trump administration continues to stonewall on releasing documents, it will be viewed as “further evidence of obstruction of justice” and an “inference that [the White House] is trying to conceal facts that corroborate” the whistleblower complaint.

Schiff said, “We are not fooling around here, though. We don’t want this to drag on for months and months and months, which appears to be the administration’s strategy.”

Pelosi started the press conference by trying to engage reporters in some of the work that the Democrats are doing on legislation to lower prescription drug costs and on Trump’s proposed revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, referred to as the USMCA. Before taking questions on impeachment, she tried to only answer on those two topics, asking at one point, “Does anyone here care about the cost of prescription drugs?”

With the media focus dominated on the impeachment inquiry, though, it will be tough to get significant attention on other matters. The turnout for her press conference was about double her regular weekly briefings with reporters.

Shortly after the press conference, Trump tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either. It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!”