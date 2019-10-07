Donald Trump Comes After ‘Meet the Press’ And ‘Face The Nation’: “I Did Nothing Wrong!”

On Sunday, Meet the Press and Face the Nation had segments discussing and unpacking the impeachment inquiry Donald Trump is facing — and, as expected, he did not like it.

On Meet the Press, Sen. Ron Johnson went toe-to-toe with Chuck Todd as he expressed his distrust towards the CIA and FBI. He also addressed the current Ukraine scandal and attacked the Democratic party saying that Trump was being sabotaged.

Trump took to after the segment aired saying, “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ had a total meltdown in his interview with highly [respected] Senator @RonJohnsonWI. Seems that a not very bright Chuck just wasn’t getting the answers he was looking for in order to make me look as bad as possible. I did NOTHING wrong!”

Trump didn’t stop there.

During Sunday’s Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan discussed the current impeachment inquiry with New York Times reporter Peter Baker and Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward. He had nice things to say about Woodward, but everyone else — not so much.

“Good job, I must say, by Bob Woodward on ‘Deface the Nation’,” tweeted Trump. “The CBS no name host(ess), and other guest, Peter Baker of The Failing New York Times, were totally biased, boring and wrong (as usual), but Woodward was cool, calm and interesting. Thank you Bob!”