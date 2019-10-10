Donald Trump Rails Against Fox News Poll; Says The Network “Doesn’t Deliver For US Anymore”

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

President Donald Trump predictably attacked Fox News after it released the results of a poll showing that a new high of 51% want him impeached and removed from office.

That’s in line with other polling that shows growing public support for the House’s impeachment inquiry and removing Trump from office. The Fox poll is notable because support for his removal is now in the majority.

As he has done other times recently, Trump also attacked the network itself and some of their personalities who have been critical of him.

He wrote on Twitter, “From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNewsPoll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days. With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile(who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN ), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

The Fox News poll is conducted by Beacon Research, a Democratic firm, and Shaw & Company, a Republican one. The poll got an “A’ rating from a FiveThirtyEight survey last year of accuracy and methodology.

Less than a half hour later, Trump praised One America News Network, a smaller rival to Fox News in reaching conservative audiences.

“Thank you to @OANN One America News for your fair coverage and brilliant reporting. It is appreciated by many people trying so hard to find a new, consistent and powerful VOICE! See you tonight at the Big Rally in Minneapolis.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday evening.