Donald Trump Booed At Game 5 Of World Series

As promised, Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. The sold-out crowd wasn’t too happy to see him as he was met with an overwhelming chorus of boos before the Nationals took on the Astros.

Trump arrived shortly after the first inning along with his wife Melania as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham as well as Reps. Steve Scalise, Mark Meadows, Liz Cheney and Matt Gaetz. He was introduced after the third inning during a salute to veterans, which is a regular segment at Nationals games.

As the fourth inning began, the boos turned into a chant of “Lock him up!”, which was nod to the same chant MAGA-types hollered in reference to Hillary Clinton during Trump’s presidential rallies.

According to CBS affiliate WUSA, the Lerner family, who are the principal owners of the Nationals, requested to Major League Baseball to not be put in a position to where they would have to respond to any requests for Trump to sit with them during the game. This is the first major league baseball game Trump has attended since he took office.

Watch the video of Trump being booed at the game below courtesy of Fox 5 DC.