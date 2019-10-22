Donald Trump Presidency To Get Exposé In New Book From Anonymous Senior Official

An anonymous senior official plans to publish a book next month that will serve as a “warning” about President Donald Trump’s presidency.

The author — who will publish the book anonymously — is represented by Matt Latimer, a literary agent and lawyer. His agency Javelin tweeted out a link to the book, simply called A Warning, to a pre-order page on Amazon. It has a publication date of November 19, and the book is described as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital.”



The author is described as “a senior official in the Trump administration” and will offer “a firsthand account of one of the most consequential presidencies in American history.”

The unnamed author also penned an op-ed in The New York Times last year that created a sensation, according to CNN, which first reported plans to publish the book. The anonymous official wrote that “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Trump reacted by calling the author “treasonous,” and demanded that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions try to find out the writer’s identity.

But the author wrote that “we want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

The author also wrote that “the root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”

The book is being published by Twelve, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.