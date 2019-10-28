Donald Sutherland, Tyler Posey Star In ‘Alone’ Indie Thriller

Donald Sutherland (Ad Astra), Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro and Robert Ri’chard (Coach Carter, Bolden) have signed on to star in Alone, a film described as a Hitchcock’s Rear Window-esque infestation thriller from director Johnny Martin.

The pic follows Aidan (Posey), who barricades himself inside his apartment when his complex is overrun by infected screamers. With the world falling into chaos, Aidan discovers a girl (Spiro) across his courtyard who is also trapped inside her house and now must find a way out for both of them. Over the course of the movie, the distance between Spiro and Posey turns into a tantalizing love story between these two characters stuck all alone.

The film, written by Matt Naylor, was financed by HIG Productions. Martin produced with Rabih Aridi and Anne Jordan.