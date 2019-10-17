‘Doctor Sleep’ To Preview Via Fandango Screening Program 9 Days Before Opening

Fandango is partnering with Warner Bros. to offer exclusive early access paid screenings to see Doctor Sleep, the continuation of Stephen King’s The Shining starring Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, 9 days before the pic’s Nov. 8 U.S. release date.

Pic will be booked at 400 theaters nationwide with such chains as AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Harkins and more participating. Moviegoers and members of Fandango VIP, Fandango’s free-to-join rewards program, can RSVP their tickets today by going to ticket retailer’s website.

“We’re excited to work with Warner Bros to offer film fans their first chance to see ‘Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep’ on October 30, just in time for Halloween,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “With our early access screenings, we are committed to ‘eventizing’ the movies and working closely with studios and filmmakers to surprise and delight moviegoers.”

The Fandango early paid screening program has been quite a barometer for studio distribution chiefs in not only generating early cash for their pics, but gauging overall moviegoers’ interests in the final leg of the marketing campaign. Previous Fandango previews include New Line’s Shazam! ($3.3M), DreamWorks’ Animtation/Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($2.6M), Paramount’s Rocketman ($580K) and Illumination/Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 ($925K).

Doctor Sleep also stars Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran; pic is directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay, based upon the King novel.