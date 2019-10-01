DJ Pauly D & Vinny Headline New MTV Las Vegas-Set Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the success of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, MTV, the year’s #1 non-sports cable network in prime with P18-34, is betting on another reality series headlined by Jersey Shore veterans Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. The Viacom net has greenlighted docuseries DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party (working title). The Las Vegas-based series, which marks the latest expansion of the Shore franchise, is currently in production and slated for a 2020 launch.

DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party is a followup and an extension to Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the #1 new cable series of 2019 in P18-34. The show, starring Delvecchio and Guadagnino, scored 0.82 adults 18-49 rating (Live+same day), winning Thursday night in the demo, and nearly one-million total viewers across its commercial-free series premiere.



DJ Pauly and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party (wt) follows the Jersey Shore duo as they take over Las Vegas and give their friends a shot at the Vegas life. Between Pauly D’s DJ residency and Vinny performing on the strip, including stints as celebrity host of Chippendales, the two will epitomize the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous Sin City.

DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party is produced by MTV, SallyAnn Salsano — the architect of the Shore franchise who created Jersey Shore nearly 11 years ago — and her 495 Productions. Salsano and her company were most recently behind Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny as well as Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Prior Shore offshoots include Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project.