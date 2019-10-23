Disneyland Visitors Warned Of Possible Measles Exposure

Los Angeles County public health officials says visitors to Disneyland last week – Wednesday Oct. 16, specifically – might have been exposed to measles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an advisory last night confirming that an L.A. County resident with the highly contagious disease visited the Anaheim amusement park on Oct. 16 as well as a Los Angeles Starbucks on Sepulveda Blvd.

“Other people may have been exposed to measles since public locations were visited by the person with measles while infectious,” the advisory warns.

The infected county resident visited the Starbucks at 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, early on the morning of the 16th (the exposure hours are listed as between 7:50 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.) before going to Disneyland (exposure hours between 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.).

“Anyone who may have been at these locations on these dates during these timeframes may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed,” according to the statement.

The department urged anyone who might have been exposed to review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, and to contact and notify their health care provider “as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.”

About 90% of people who have never been immunized against measles become ill 7-21 days after exposure, the advisory notes, and infected people can infect those around them before they have symptoms and know they are infected. Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red eyes) and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after the exposure.

The department said it would update the information about exposure times and locations as more details become available.