Disney Promotes Jan Koeppen To President, The Walt Disney Company EMEA Following Rebecca Campbell’s Move To Disneyland Resort

Disney has promoted Jan Koeppen to the role of President, The Walt Disney Company Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Koeppen, who joined the company earlier this year following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, was previously President of Television and Direct-to-Consumer, Europe & Africa and will start in the new role from November 11. He reports to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment.

This follows the appointment of Rebecca Campbell as recently named President, Disneyland Resort for the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment.

In his new role, Koeppen will be responsible for Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer, Networks, Media Distribution and Motion Picture businesses, as well as all other operations across EMEA, excluding Disneyland Paris, and will closely collaborate with the consumer products team. He has oversight of the team operating across the region with offices in 25 countries.

Mayer said, “Jan is an enterprising leader who in the past year has made a positive impact on our EMEA media business. His passion coupled with his keen understanding of the EMEA marketplace will enable him to further advance our growth as we look to start rolling out Disney+ throughout the region in the year ahead.”

“I feel honored and humbled to be entrusted with this position, and I look forward to driving strong collaboration between our talented teams across EMEA and with our DTCI colleagues around the world,” added Koeppen. “These are exciting times for entertainment businesses in EMEA and I think that our exceptionally strong teams, brands, IP, technology and creative approach position us better than anyone else to harness the opportunities in front of us. In this spirit, I am looking forward to building on the success that the business had under Rebecca’s leadership.”