Disney Empties Vault With Social Media Promotion Of Disney+ Offerings

Disney is showcasing “basically everything” that will be available on its Disney+ subscription streaming offering when it launches in less than a month.

“It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12,” the service’s official Twitter handle wrote Monday. It then put out a spree of individual tweets with images and titles, coming back with a concluding tweet-tease, “And the announcements aren’t even over yet … Stay tuned for more soon!”

Disney has said it will have about 300 movie titles on the new subscription platform at launch, growing to more than 500 in the first year, a lineup fortified by recent theatrical titles. The fabled Disney vault — which the company has leveraged for decades, adjusting VHS, DVD and digital releases in conjunction with new versions of classic titles — will be a key aspect to the Disney+ pitch.

On the TV side, about 7,500 episodes are planned, including new series such as The Mandalorian, part of the Star Wars universe, and a new version of High School Musical.

Disney+ will follow the November 1 debut of Apple TV+, as two large players enter the streaming arena with major offerings designed to slow Netflix’s roll. WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are preparing their own services, which will debut next spring.

Netflix faces a key moment on Wednesday when it releases its third-quarter financial results. The company’s stock has been down about 25% since a big earnings miss in July. Many Wall Street analysts question the streaming giant’s prospects once cheaper competitors like Apple and Disney enter the ring, though the prevailing sentiment is bullish.

