Disney+ Revives ‘People & Places’, Adds Mickey Mouse And Wolfgang Puck Documentaries To Growing Nonfiction Slate

Disney+ on Friday revealed some of the new content it is adding to its nonfiction slate on or after the streaming service’s November 12 launch, including newly announced documentaries about Mickey Mouse from Morgan Neville and Marwencol‘s Jeff Malmberg, and about Wolfgang Puck, from Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb.

The streamer, which showcased its expanding slate at an event Friday at NeueHouse Hollywood sponsored by the International Documentary Association, also said it is reviving Disney’s short-form film series People & Places, which originally aired in the 1950s and ’60s.

Disney+ also acquired rights to be the exclusive streaming home of sibling Nat Geo’s Emmy-winning docu feature Science Fair and the Don Hahn-directed Howard about Disney songwriter Howard Ashman, which bowed at Tribeca in 2018.

In addition, Disney said that Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, Andrew Rossi and Gelb will helm episodes of Marvel’s 616, the superhero factory’s anthology series that is set to premiere in 2020. Jacobs will helm and produce the first installment, “Higher, Further, Faster,” which will shine a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion.

Chef Wolfgang Puck, left, and David Gelb Disney+

Three of today’s newly announced titles — the People & Places revival, the Puck docu and Marvel’s 616 — are being produced by Chef’s Table and Ava DuVernay’s 13th producer Supper Club as part of the company’s first-look deal at the streamer inked in April. The production company run by Gelb, Brian McGinn and Jason Sterman also produces Encore!.

Gelb’s Puck project will be an intimate portrait of the first modern celebrity chef. As for Mickey Mouse, Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom) is producing the untitled documentary, with the aim of the project to decode the iconic mouse as a cultural icon. Tremolo Productions and Lincoln Square Productions will produce.

The IDA event additionally featured panels highlighting previously announced nonfiction content that will be available at launch. Kristen Bell revealed more about the high school drama club reunion series Encore!, which she executive produces, while Jeff Goldblum presented the first episode of Nat Geo’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Also on the docket was Leslie Iwerks, who directed six-parter The Imagineering Story, which chronicles the history of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Disney+ will launch initially in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands and eventually will be the exclusive streaming home of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.