Disney Developing Another Live-Action ‘Inspector Gadget’ Movie

Disney has set in motion a new Inspector Gadget live-action film, which is being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the producers of the live-action Aladdin released earlier this year. Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell have been tapped to adapt the script based on the famous dense cyborg police inspector, who was first introduced to audiences in the 1980s animated series.

Shutterstock

Matthew Broderick played the character in the 1999 David Kellogg-directed live-action adaptation which was met with negative reviews and performed moderately at the box office with a take of almost $135 million worldwide. A direct-to-DVD sequel followed in 2003.

This project adds to Disney’s growing slate of forthcoming live-action versions of aminated films including Lady and the Tramp, Mulan, Cruella, Little Mermaid, and Lilo & Stitch.

THR was first to break Inspector Gadget news.