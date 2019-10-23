Disney Channel Orders Live-Action Mystery Series ‘Sulphur Springs’

EXCLUSIVE: After a lengthy detour, kids genre mystery adventure Sulphur Springs ended up at its original target destination, as a series for Disney Channel. The network has picked up the Sulphur Springs pilot to series with an eleven-episode order. The time-travel half-hour project hails from writer/executive producer Tracey Thomson, executive producer/showrunner Chuck Pratt and Gwave Productions. Production is set to begin in New Orleans in 2020.

Chuck Pratt (L) and Tracey Thomson Courtesy

Sulphur Springs stars Preston Oliver as 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family has just uprooted their lives to move to a new town and take ownership of an abandoned hotel in hopes of restoring it back to the lively vacation destination it once was. Not long after Griffin begins his first day at a new school, he learns that the hotel he’s just moved into is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Along the way, Griffin befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a bright-eyed, mystery-obsessed classmate. Together, they uncover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time where they’ll uncover that the key to solving the mystery may lie within Griffin’s own family.

In addition to Oliver and Curran, Sulphur Springs also stars Elle Graham as Savannah, Kelly Frye as Sarah, Josh Braaten as Ben, Landon Gordon as Wyatt and Madeleine McGraw as Zoey.

“Sulphur Springs is a truly genre-bending mystery that will help re-define the types of stories we tell on our network,” said Jonas Agin, VP, Original Series, Disney Channel. “It’s a chilling, heartfelt, funny adventure that we can’t wait for our audience to tune into.”

Sulphur Springs was originally developed for Disney Channel. At some point, the project, described as a Stranger Things-like supernatural drama for the younger set, was pitched to Disney+. Its development team liked it, and gave it a cast-contingent series order. A director was hired, and Sulphur Springs entered pre-production. But after a months-long casting search did not yield results, Disney+ last spring opted not to go forward with the hourlong series. Pre-production was paused and it returned to Disney Channel. The kids network’s brass remained high on the project, giving it a pilot order and continuing casting. The Sulphur Springs pilot was directed by Jennifer Phang.

Pratt and Thomson’s deals were brokered by Paradigm, prior to the expiration of the WGA/ATA franchise agreement.