Disney Channel Orders ‘Disney Fam Jam’ Dance Competition Based On Online Hit

Disney Fam Jam, a family dance competition series, has been given a straight-to-order series at Disney Channel, with each episode to feature two families competing in three rounds of dance battles for the “Disney Fam Jam” Champs crown.

The series was inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s popular online The Parent Jam dance classes. Production on the TV series will begin in November.

The TV series was announced today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Disney Channel’s core audience is extremely passionate about dance and music as we have seen with the global success of Disney Channel musicals, special episodes and short-form programming,” reads a statement by Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, Content and Creative Strategy, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. “Disney Fam Jam will take diverse, awe-inspiring families out of their living rooms and into the spotlight for a celebration of dance, family and fun.”

The multicam series, performed in from of a studio audience of families, will include mentors overseeing each dance round.

Wright, a teacher and choreographer who has worked with Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Will Smith and G-Eazy feat. Cardi B., among others, created and founded The Parent Jam, bringing families and students together to provide encouragement and positivity in each dance class.

Disney Fam Jam is a production of Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin, Irene Dreayer and Phil Wright. James Sunderland will serve as showrunner.