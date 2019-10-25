Discovery Partners With Polish Pay-TV Company Cyfrowy Polsat To Launch Streamer

Discovery is teaming up with Polish pay-TV company Cyfrowy Polsat to launch a new streaming service.

The two companies have signed a joint venture agreement to create the yet-to-be-named platform, which they will roll out in Poland as well as other international markets.

It will be stocked with content from Polsat and Discovery-owned TVN, while the service plans to commission original shows, with Discovery and Cyfrowy Polsat welcoming pitches.

Kasia Kieli, president and CEO of Discovery EMEA, said: “This new venture fits squarely into our international strategy and belief that local broadcasters need to better satisfy consumer demand by aggregating their offerings and developing a strong local-content-led streaming service.”

Discovery participated in a similar project in Germany, where it launched ad-funded streamer Joyn with ProSiebenSat.1 in June.