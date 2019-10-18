‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’: Missi Pyle & Holley Fain To Recur In Season 2 Of USA Anthology Series

Missi Pyle (Impulse) and Holley Fain (The Frontier) are set to recur opposite Amanda Peet and Christian Slater in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, the second installment of the anthology series which will air on USA Network.

Like the first installment, which aired on Bravo and starred Connie Britton and Eric Bana, the second will be based on a true crime story featuring an epic tale of love gone wrong. In Season 2, it is the story of convicted murderer Betty Broderick (Peet) and her ex-husband (Slater) that spans the 1960s to the ’80s and chronicles the breakdown of their marriage that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces” even before it ended in double homicide.

From creator-writer Alexandra Cunningham and UCP, Season 2 stars Peet as Betty Broderick, the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan (Slater), Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded onto the San Diego legal scene as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late.

Related Story Amazon To Air USA Network's CIA Drama 'Treadstone' Globally From January

Pyle will play Karen Kintner, a charismatic and funny wife and mother and integral part of Betty’s friend circle, whose own past marriage woes give Betty hope. Fain will portray Evelyn Crowley, a kind and supportive friend of Betty’s who’s married to a law colleague of Dan’s – and as a result is caught between Betty and Dan when they divorce.

Season 2 is written by Cunningham, who also executive produces along with Jessica Rhoades (The Affair, Sharp Objects), Britton, Atlas Entertainment and Los Angeles Times Studios. Netflix co-produces and has first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

Pyle’s breakthrough role came in Galaxy Quest with Alan Rickman, Sigourney Weaver, and Tony Shalhoub. She later made her Broadway debut opposite Mark Rylance in Boeing Boeing. Pyle can currently be seen in Season 2 of YouTube Premium series Impulse. She’s repped by UTA, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and attorney David Matlof of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Fain recently starred in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes. In television, Fain was a series regular on The Frontier and Wicked City, and had recurring roles on Astronaut Wives Club, Grey’s Anatomy and Gossip Girl among others. Fain is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and the Gersh Agency.